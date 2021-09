With the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world has again received another stark warning. Act now to reduce emissions or plan for an uninhabitable planet and suffering for our children and grandchildren. From the report we also see how unfortunate it is that as a planet we have not appropriately responded to earlier calls for action. Hope is still there to avoid the worst but we have likely missed our chance on the best outcomes as well. With that in mind, along with the sheer scope of global transformation away from fossil fuels, it is easy to become overwhelmed and despondent about our future. While those feelings are understandable, they are not helpful for us now and for our future. So, what’s the alternative?