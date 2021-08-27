Foo Fighters Welcome Nandi Bushell On Stage For Electrifying Performance Of “Everlong”

The Foo Fighters brought on a surprise gues at their performance at The Forum in Los Angeles. During their sold out event, the Foo Fighters welcomed Nandi Bushell, an 11-year-old music prodigy during their closing performance of “Everlong.” The Foo Fighters’ David Grohl jokingly called Nandi Bushell his “arch nemesis” to the crowd after the young star shot to fame after challenging him to a drum off, where she “whooped his ass” according to Grohl.