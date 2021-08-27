Cancel
What's driving the back-to-school shopping sticker shock?

The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
The back-to-school shopping season is in full swing as parents eagerly anticipate schools reopening for full in-person learning. The excitement of picking out new backpacks and filling shopping carts with notebooks, colored folders and crayons may be tempered by the rising costs of those items. We can’t run from rising prices on household staples or fuel — or from buying those supplies children need for a successful school year. This added pressure and bite into the family budget is at least in part a result of policies coming out of Washington.

