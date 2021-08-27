Cancel
Take a walk on the not-wild side

Washington Post
Cover picture for the articleThe Aug. 23 front-page article “For Appalachian Trail, a pandemic of popularity” hit the nail squarely on the head. Nature has been the only refuge for many of us during the pandemic, and we Americans are blessed with an abundance of it. All the side trails off the C&O Canal path that I routinely frequent inside the Beltway have become widened and well-defined with overuse. I’m grateful to see more people out enjoying nature — everyone should cultivate a reverence for our shared natural beauty — but not as grateful to see the plethora of trash that people leave behind.

