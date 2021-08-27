Colorado-based impact investor drives $500K in funding to founders of color
Seeing a need to support underrepresented founders, a Colorado-based investor has facilitated half a million dollars in venture funding to founders of color. In May, Glenwood Springs-based Next Wave Impact hosted its second annual Founders of Color Showcase to drive investment to early-stage startups led by a diverse founder. The organization invited six companies from across the country to pitch in order to win a slice of the $500,000 investment.www.bizjournals.com
