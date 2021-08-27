Cancel
Economy

Colorado-based impact investor drives $500K in funding to founders of color

By Nick Greenhalgh
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 9 days ago
Seeing a need to support underrepresented founders, a Colorado-based investor has facilitated half a million dollars in venture funding to founders of color. In May, Glenwood Springs-based Next Wave Impact hosted its second annual Founders of Color Showcase to drive investment to early-stage startups led by a diverse founder. The organization invited six companies from across the country to pitch in order to win a slice of the $500,000 investment.

Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

