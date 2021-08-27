Colorado-based impact investor drives $500K in funding to founders of color

August 30, 2021 - SeedFundersOrlando, a premier source of seed capital focused on technology startups in Central Florida, announced today that it has invested $195,000 in Kalogon, a Central Florida-based health tech startup founded by Space Coast aerospace engineers. The engineers are developing smart seating technology to prevent pressure sores for those who sit for long periods of time, typically in wheelchairs. Seedfunders St. Petersburg and Seedfunders Miami investors participated in the investment, according to SeedFunders' announcement. “Thanks to the investment from SeedFundersOrlando, Kalogon is able to disrupt an industry where the current technology hasn’t changed since before the personal computer was invented,” Tim Balz, Founder and CEO of Kalogon, said in the news release. “The impact of pressure sores is preventable. Our Smart Cushion is being used in Central Florida rehab centers and at the Veteran’s Hospital in Tampa where we are already making a difference to their wheelchair-bound patients and veterans."