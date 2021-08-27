Cancel
Wabash County, IN

September First Friday welcome to all, Tent party on Veteran’s Plaza

 9 days ago

First Friday will commemorate Wabash County Founders for Founders Day Festival, Wabash Marketplace 40th anniversary. Wabash Marketplace, Inc. is celebrating 40 years of growth and revitalization in Downtown Wabash in 2021 with a tent party on September’s First Friday. The community can gather together in Veteran’s Plaza/Tremont Parking Lot (public parking lot between Bluebird Boutique and Market Street Square on Market St.) for live music from 35 Trax, local food trucks, a mobile bar courtesy of Market Street Grill and many more activities on Miami Street, Canal Street and in downtown businesses. The event is free and open to the public.

