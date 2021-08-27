The infrastructure bill is larded up — as usual
A close examination of the Senate-passed infrastructure compromise shows that it is riddled with giveaways and other needless changes to House-passed provisions, all in order to accommodate special interests. Instead of advancing solutions to critical problems such as climate change, transportation inequities that adversely impact neighborhoods, and mounting motor vehicle deaths and injuries, several senators were pushing corporate priorities.www.washingtonpost.com
