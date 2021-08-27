Cancel
Justice Department establishes program to train prosecutors to handle cyber cases

By Maggie Miller
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Friday announced the establishment of a fellowship program at the Justice Department to help train future prosecutors and attorneys in how to handle cases involving cybersecurity concerns. The Cyber Fellowship Program will be a three-year course run through the Justice Department’s Criminal Division that...

