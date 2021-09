All large gatherings on Oahu will be canceled beginning Wednesday amid the current surge in Covid-19 cases, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Monday. All gatherings must comply with the existing rules on social gathering sizes — which allow for no more than 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors — that Gov. David Ige had announced earlier this month. Ige’s latest emergency proclamation had allowed professionally organized structured events, including weddings, meetings and conventions, to continue, as long as events with more than 50 attendees submitted Covid-19 mitigation plans to county officials for review.