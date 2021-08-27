Cal Poly to Host Campus Comeback Sept. 18-28 for Returning Students

SAN LUIS OBISPO –– Cal Poly’s Student Affairs division will host Campus Comeback, a series of campus-wide events to be held Sept. 18-28 to help returning students re-engage with the Cal Poly community.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many students have been away from the Cal Poly campus for more than a year, while others haven’t had the opportunity to experience it at all. Campus Comeback will offer a wide selection of opportunities to help students find their sense of community, get familiar with the physical campus and surrounding area, and connect with faculty, advisors, and support services. Students will also have opportunities to learn about and sign up for clubs and organizations, meet classmates, locate key campus resources, and attend in-person social events.

“I am excited that we are able to offer this robust series of events to help returning students reconnect with the Cal Poly campus and all it has to offer,” said Keith Humphrey, vice president for Student Affairs. “Along with our traditional Week of Welcome for incoming first-year and transfer students, Campus Comeback will provide the foundational knowledge students need to thrive personally and academically.”

Campus Comeback features nearly 40 on-campus events, including a Spirit Day and Photo Contest on Tuesday, Sept. 21; multiple welcome events on Wednesday, Sept. 22, by the Center for Service in Action, LGBTQ Campus Life, the Gender Equity Center, Multicultural Center, Athletics, and many more; and a community resource fair on Thursday, Sept. 23, among several other re-engagement activities.

“We understand the challenges students have faced during the past year-and-a-half, and we are eager to create opportunities for them to find their own sense of community and belonging here,” said Joy Pedersen, Cal Poly’s dean of students. “This is a program designed for all students, but especially our second-year and returning students, many of whom were not with us physically last year and have yet to fully experience our campus and the surrounding San Luis Obispo community.”

Campus Comeback is coordinated by the Office of the Dean of Students and in partnership with numerous programs and departments. For more information and to view additional Campus Comeback events, visit the Campus Comeback page.

