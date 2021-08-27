Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghan women and girls need the world’s help

By Today at
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizations have worked in Afghanistan to strengthen gender equality. Girls have been taught they are worthy of autonomy, education and economic opportunities. Empowering women in Afghanistan has been met with overwhelming barriers. After decades of devastating wars, conflicts and instability, women were underrepresented in all walks of life, but, one by one, girls began to see a new generation of Afghan female leaders.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empowering Women#Politics#The General Assembly#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Related
WorldVoice of America

Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A new report by human rights group Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
AfghanistanWashington Times

Apathy is not an option while Afghan girls and women suffer

The Taliban of today is not the same Taliban that U.S. forces drove out of Kandahar, Afghanistan, 20 years ago in response to the 9/11 attacks by Al-Qaeda terrorists. We make a fatal error if we believe in a “Taliban 2.0” that will respect human rights, grant general amnesty, and foster economic prosperity, as one Taliban spokesman claimed.
SocietyPosted by
CW33

US mom helps rescue Afghan girls robotics team

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The young Afghan women who inspired much of the world with their work as members of the all-female Afghan Robotics team are safe, thanks in part to the tireless efforts of an Oklahoma mom. Allyson Reneau told NewsNation Prime’s Marni Hughes on Monday that she met...
Middle EastForeign Policy

In Taliban’s New Afghan Emirate, Women Are Invisible

As the Taliban consolidate control over their new Islamic emirate in Afghanistan, women have largely disappeared from public as extremists force them from their jobs and into their homes, bringing an end to 20 years of progress toward freedom and equality. Human rights activists say they are still unsure if...
Middle EastNPR

Afghan Women On What's At Stake For Women In Afghanistan

The Taliban, now in control of the country of Afghanistan, has promised that women will be treated well under its new government. At a public appearance last week, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid vowed that women's rights would be honored, within the framework of Islamic law. The extremist militant group says women and girls will still be able to attend school and join the government.
ImmigrationPosted by
Vice

People Around the World Are Stepping Up to Help Afghan Refugees in Their Own Ways

Since the Taliban entered Kabul in a swift nationwide takeover, the city’s international airport has become a dangerous cacophony of anxiety and violence: people falling from flying planes, babies hauled over razor-lined airport walls, and shots fired by both United States troops and Taliban militants. On Thursday, more than 100 people were killed in attacks by ISIS-affiliated suicide bombers at the airport. The desperation to leave is palpable, as waves of Afghan refugees pour out of the country in cramped planes.
ImmigrationPosted by
Teen Vogue

Afghan Refugees Are Not Dangerous, They’re People in Need of Help

The model refugee is assimilated, adjacent to whiteness, and grateful to the country that took them in — even if that country offered little support after they arrived. The model refugee is a successful cog in the capitalist system, and self-sufficient, despite the trauma they, by definition, experienced to become a refugee. The model refugee proves worth, and then says to America, “This is why you gave me refuge. Look what I did with it.”
JobsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rights of Afghan women and girls in jeopardy under Taliban control

WASHINGTON — With the Taliban taking full control of Afghanistan, there’s growing concern for the rights of women and girls. International scholars say the united states’ involvement in Afghanistan led to more girls attending school, working, and even running for elected office. The Taliban vowed to respect women’s rights before...
AfghanistanDerrick

UN chief urges countries to help Afghans in "hour of need"

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief urged all nations to help the people of Afghanistan “in their darkest hour of need,” saying Tuesday that almost half the population needs humanitarian assistance to survive and the country faces the threat of basic services collapsing completely. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed...
Advocacywgnradio.com

World Relief Chicagoland talks helping Afghan refugees

Refugees are now seeking shelter in different countries after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, was joined by Nathan White. Nathan is the Development Director of World Relief Chicagoland. The two discussed the Afghan crisis and the acclamation of refugees. Nathan also shared how people can help and what resources are needed in Chicagoland.
CharitiesWTOP

DC nonprofit that helps Afghan women faces new difficulties

The efforts of many women in Afghanistan to promote peace is a difficult mission that a D.C. organization is fighting to protect, but they are now hoping to see more help from the U.S. as the future of those efforts becomes uncertain. Sanam Naraghi Anderlini, who is the founder of...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Thousands protest for social justice, inclusion in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of activists protested Saturday in Berlin for a more inclusive and progressive society, the German news agency dpa reported. Over 350 organizations including Amnesty International, Fridays for Future, pro-women rights and refugee support groups had called for the march through the German capital three weeks before the country’s national election on Sept 26.
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

UNHCR witnesses large scale displacement of Afghan people

Geneva [Switzerland], September 5 (ANI): The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Sunday termed the Afghanistan situation a "humanitarian emergency of internal displacement" as more than half a million Afghan civilians have been displaced from the war-ravaged country. "More than half a million Afghan civilians have already been displaced....

Comments / 0

Community Policy