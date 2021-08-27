Afghan women and girls need the world’s help
Organizations have worked in Afghanistan to strengthen gender equality. Girls have been taught they are worthy of autonomy, education and economic opportunities. Empowering women in Afghanistan has been met with overwhelming barriers. After decades of devastating wars, conflicts and instability, women were underrepresented in all walks of life, but, one by one, girls began to see a new generation of Afghan female leaders.www.washingtonpost.com
