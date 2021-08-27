Cancel
NFL

49ers to be without Richie James for six weeks after knee surgery

By Pro Football Talk
49erswebzone.com
 9 days ago

49ers wide receiver Richie James won't be healthy enough to play for the team in their season opener. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that James has a knee injury that will require a surgical repair. Shanahan said that James will miss six weeks as a result and that makes him a candidate to

