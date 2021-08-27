49ers to be without Richie James for six weeks after knee surgery
49ers wide receiver Richie James won't be healthy enough to play for the team in their season opener. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that James has a knee injury that will require a surgical repair. Shanahan said that James will miss six weeks as a result and that makes him a candidate to [more]www.49erswebzone.com
