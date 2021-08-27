49ers to be without Richie James for six weeks after knee surgery

931 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. First off, what answer would you expect from a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver being asked about his preferred quarterback? Of course, he's going to pick his current teammate over a former one. On Wednesday, that was the case when Trent Sherfield joined KNBR and was asked to choose between the throws from his Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray, and his new Niners quarterback, rookie Trey Lance.