Four Players on the Vikings Roster Bubble

With the Minnesota Vikings playing their final preseason game on Friday, some difficult roster decisions are approaching. The Vikings have to cut their roster down from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday, and there is young, inexperienced depth at many different positions that ultimately may not make the team this year. Of course among the 27 players that will be cut, 16 will have the opportunity to make the practice squad. Without further ado though, here is a short list of players that may find themselves on Minnesota’s roster bubble.