Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Four Players on the Vikings Roster Bubble

By Josh Frey
Posted by 
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the Minnesota Vikings playing their final preseason game on Friday, some difficult roster decisions are approaching. The Vikings have to cut their roster down from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday, and there is young, inexperienced depth at many different positions that ultimately may not make the team this year. Of course among the 27 players that will be cut, 16 will have the opportunity to make the practice squad. Without further ado though, here is a short list of players that may find themselves on Minnesota’s roster bubble.

purpleptsd.com

Comments / 0

purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
477
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Rde#Hercules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLthespun.com

Vikings Have Reportedly Suffered A Major Injury Blow

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, who is expected to have an expanded role this season, is now likely to begin the year on the sideline. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith is expected to undergo knee surgery for a meniscus injury. The procedure will keep him out for the beginning of the season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everyone made the same joke about Vikings cutting Everson Griffen

Days after re-signing him, the Minnesota Vikings released edge rusher Everson Griffen on Tuesday. Over a week ago, the Minnesota Vikings and edge rusher Everson Griffen mended the broken bridge after he opted out of his contract last year and agreed to terms on a reunion for the upcoming season. For those Vikings fans looking forward to Griffen making the 53-man roster were dealt a punch to the gut on Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings expected to reunite with an old friend

After he was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, quarterback Sean Mannion is reportedly expected to return to the Minnesota Vikings. When Mike Zimmer was asked on Wednesday if he was comfortable with rookie Kellen Mond being the No. 2 quarterback this season, the Minnesota Vikings head coach responded with an unconvincing, “um, right now. We’ll see what happens in the next few days.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Vikings Signed A New Running Back On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the top rushing attacks in 2020 thanks in large part to the dominance of RB Dalvin Cook. But as training camp approaches its conclusion, the Vikings are giving Cook some veteran help in the backfield. On Monday, the Vikings made several roster moves, including...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings waive two more players

With August comes roster cuts, and the Vikings have wasted no time figuring out how to trim down the team. Minnesota made two more roster moves on Sunday, waiving WR Warren Jackson and CB Dylan Mabin. That puts the Vikings’ roster at 83 players currently. The two cutdown deadlines remaining...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings re-sign Britton Colquitt after cutting punter

Britton Colquitt wasn’t gone for long. The Vikings re-signed their punter on Thursday morning (Twitter link via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press). Colquitt was cut on Wednesday — a real eyebrow-raiser since he was the sole punter on Minnesota’s roster. But, as we’ve seen before in the NFL, this was a short-lived hiatus.
NFLchatsports.com

What in the world are the Minnesota Vikings thinking?

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced on Wednesday that some of the team’s starters are going to play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday. Two weeks ago, the Minnesota Vikings decided to sit 30 of their top players out for their first 2021 preseason game against the Denver Broncos.
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Why the Vikings Released Everson Griffen

Tuesday’s roster cutdowns manifested themselves in a strange fashion. After the final cuts came in, it would be easy to have questions. Why isn’t there a long snapper? Is it really wise to cut Ameer Abdullah? Wait, does that say Everson Griffen?!. It would be extremely difficult to justify keeping...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings linked to another former KC Chiefs defensive back

The Minnesota Vikings have gone to great lengths to remake their secondary this offseason, and it’s a strategy that included adding one former K.C. Chiefs cornerback. Now it sounds as if they’re ready to add another pass defender who was recently cut by general manager Brett Veach. Ben Goessling of...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings make more roster moves

Minnesota needed to cut its roster down to 80 players by Tuesday, and that’s exactly what the team did. But the Vikings haven’t stopped making cuts there. Minnesota waived T Evin Ksiezarczyk and waived/injury settlement K Riley Patterson. Patterson was waived/injured earlier this offseason. This settlement makes it so that...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings cuts tracker for the final 2021 roster

Which players aren’t going to be a part of the final 53 guys selected to represent the Minnesota Vikings during the upcoming 2021 season?. With the preseason ending for the Minnesota Vikings last Friday, now they have the difficult task to reduce their roster down to 53 players before 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Larry Fitzgerald to Minnesota? Patrick Peterson gives his thoughts

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson recently shared his latest thoughts on the possibility of his former teammate, Larry Fitzgerald, signing with the purple and gold. Before he made a name for himself with the Arizona Cardinals, All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald grew up in the Twin Cities rooting for the...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Sketchy Rumor Links DT Geno Atkins to Vikings

Around six months ago — when the Minnesota Vikings still considered Shamar Stephen as the solution to their three-technique depth chart spot — Geno Atkins’ free agency was supremely intriguing. Now, though, the Vikings are stuffed to gills with 3DT depth with Dalvin Tomlinson starting and Sheldon Richardson slated as...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Introducing the Vikings 2021 Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings host 16 players on the 2021 practice squad. Consider this a one-stop shop for identifying those players. Of note: This edition of the practice squad is much older than years past. Before now, players like Ameer Abdullah and Dakota Dozier, who are seasoned veterans, filling such roles was a rarity. But not anymore.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings are in good hands at the tight end position

The unfortunate injury of Irv Smith Jr. has somewhat derailed the plans of the Minnesota Vikings for the upcoming 2021 season, but all will be okay. During the Minnesota Vikings final preseason game last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered an injury that ultimately required him to undergo season-ending surgery on his meniscus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy