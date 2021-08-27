Poughkeepsie Restaurant’s Dummies Are Back Despite Warning

Cleanup and restoration continues statewide after Tropical Storm Ida brought inches of rain to the area, and greatly impacted travel. Today, Friday September 3rd, Metro-North will be running Enhanced Weekend Service on both the Harlem and New Haven Lines. The schedule for the weekend service schedule can be found here. There will be no service on the Hudson Line, Wassaic, New Canaan and Danbury Branches. There will be no trains or connecting service on the Hudson Line until further notice due to significant track and infrastructure damage. This in addition to substitute busses not being available as a backup option. For Waterbury, substitute bussing will be available and run according to the weekend busing schedule.