Salisbury, NC

Gemale Black: Salisbury-Rowan NAACP encourages RSS to extend mandatory mask requirement

By Post Opinion
Salisbury Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Salisbury-Rowan NAACP is urging the board members for the Rowan-Salisbury School System to take a firm stance regarding masks in the school district. We have seen from last school year that face masks work to stop the spread of COVID-19. During the called RSS Board of Education meeting on August 18, we received news of an alarming number of students out of school due to quarantine. It is important to note this was also the time during which masks were optional for students, faculty, staff and visitors.

