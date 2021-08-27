Timucua Arts Foundation to mark milestone 1,000th show this weekend with Britton-René Collins performance

After a seemingly endless period of COVID-induced artistic stasis, a time during which creators were forced to suspend the sharing of their works with the public (or, at best, find new and innovative ways to put themselves out there), 2021 has finally seen the reintroduction of the arts into our public lives. As vaccinations have rolled out across the country and people attempt in earnest to regain a sense of normalcy, we're finding that the artists we love haven't been just sitting on their hands throughout the pandemic — they've been honing their crafts, channeling difficult feelings into their work and re-emerging with a renewed sense of purpose.