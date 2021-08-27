Cancel
Performing Arts

Timucua Arts Foundation to mark milestone 1,000th show this weekend with Britton-René Collins performance

By Matthew Moyer
orlandoweekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Timucua Arts Foundation, known colloquially to local music heads as the 'Timucua White House' (for it is indeed a home, Benoit Glazer and Elaine Corriveau and family live there), is celebrating a major milestone this Saturday: the 100th show within those storied halls. They've got a heavyweight performer lined up — Toronto-based experimental percussionist Britton-René Collins — to really mark the occasion in an impactful way.

