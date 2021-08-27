Cancel
Maryland State

County's COVID-19 positivity rate nearly double Md. average

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington County’s COVID-19 numbers are getting worse, with a positivity rate of 8.11%, the Washington County Health Department reported in a new advisory Friday. There have been spikes in all the county’s COVID-19 indicators, the report said. The seven-day average of new cases has risen to 32.91%. By comparison, Maryland’s positivity rate — the rate at which people being tested for the virus are testing positive — was 4.92% and its case rate was 18.2%.

