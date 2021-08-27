Local employment continues recovery

ANDERSON – Although weekly unemployment claims in Indiana more than doubled compared to the same week in 2019, more Hoosiers are returning to work before federal pandemic unemployment insurance benefits run out.

The program, scheduled to end Sept. 6, provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to help workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It was reinstated in Indiana after a Marion County judge ordered the state to resume its participation in the federal program.

According to data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the state’s private workforce saw a month-over-month increase of 17,100 jobs and has recovered more than 96,000 jobs this year, bringing that total to approximately 2.65 million jobs.

Locally, Madison County’s unemployment rate of 5.4% in June ranked as the eighth highest in the state, yet was still less than half what it was in June 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

“Our region tends to run slightly higher historically, and these (numbers) probably still reflect some service jobs that haven’t fully recovered,” said Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development.

Indiana’s manufacturing sector has added 30,700 jobs since July 2020, which ranks as second-most in the nation. At nearly 540,000 jobs overall, employment in the manufacturing sector is at its highest level in Indiana since February 2020.

“A lot of our (local) factories still have opportunities,” Sparks said. “The question is whether there are skill sets related to the job openings. There are factory opportunities in a number of different specialties. We need to figure out how to bridge the gap between those that aren’t working and the jobs that we need to fill.”