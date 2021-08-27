Cancel
Video Games

We Saw 15 Minutes of Elden Ring Gameplay, Here's What We Learned

IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring is still shrouded in mystery, but IGN's Mitchell Saltzman got to see 15 minutes of hands-off gameplay during a special gamescom demo of FromSoftware's massive open-world RPG. He answers our questions and tells us what he learned about world structure, legacy dungeons, summons, and the new ways we'll navigate this huge new SoulsBorne with the help of our trusty Spirit Steed, and you'll never believe this: an in-game map.

#Ign#Fromsoftware
