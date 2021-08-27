Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls Regional Airport to kick off year-long master planning process

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iT0yi_0bf7PepU00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) will be hosting a kick-off meeting on Tuesday, August 31 at 6 p.m. as they begin a year-long process of updating their master plan for the future of the airport.

The meeting will be held in the Idaho Falls City Council Chambers in the City Hall Annex located at 680 Park Avenue in downtown Idaho Falls. The meeting will be open to the public but will also be broadcast live via WebEx for virtual participation, due to social distancing at the meeting.

“Given the massive changes around the globe over the past few years, there have been a lot of impacts to the way people travel and the way that the airline industry serves their customers,” said Rick Cloutier, Director of IDA. “We want to make sure that we are getting all the input we can to adequately plan for future growth, anticipate changes in the industry and changes in the way we serve and take care of our customers. This process will help us do that.”

The IDA Airport Master Plan is a comprehensive study of the airport to help identify the short, medium, and long-term development plans needed to support future aviation demand. The plan provides the developmental framework for the airport to ensure appropriate planning for future needs.

The plan is updated every five to 10 years to ensure compliance with changes in airport design, economic changes, technological changes in aviation and passenger travel needs. The last IDA Master Plan was completed in 2010. The current planning process is being led by Idaho-based company, TO Engineering.

“We are hoping for a very robust process that will allow us to hear from a wide variety of IDA customers,” said Cloutier. “We really encourage anyone with an interest in the airport and its future to come out or participate virtually with one or more of our meetings. This will be a year-long process, so there will be ample opportunity for people’s voices to be heard.”

Written comments about the plan can be submitted to Jayme Verish, the Assistant Director of IDA at 2140 Skyline Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402. Additional information can be obtained by emailing TO Engineering at wreiter@to-engineers.com or by calling 208-370-3906.

Future meeting dates and announcements will be advertised on the IDA’s webpage as well as their Facebook page and on other city social media. A virtual link to attend meetings is also available at www.IFairportMP.com .

The post Idaho Falls Regional Airport to kick off year-long master planning process appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Idaho Falls, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls City#Master Plan#Ida#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
AnimalsPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Bureau of Land Management horse trail challenge

A horse and burro auction was hosted in the Inland East Arena at the Eastern Idaho State Fair today. Several different Idaho counties came together to provide all of these wild 4-H wild horse yearnlings to the highest bidder. The post Bureau of Land Management horse trail challenge appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

AAA: Labor Day travel and safety tips

Idaho drivers will pay the most to fill up their tank on Labor Day weekend in seven years, but according to AAA, that won’t prevent most people from getting in one last trip to end the summer. The post AAA: Labor Day travel and safety tips appeared first on Local News 8.
Teton County, WYPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Mask order extended by Teton County Commissioners

During a special meeting on Thursday, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners voted 3-2 to extend the current Teton District Health Officer Health Order #21-5, requiring face masks in public places within Teton County. The post Mask order extended by Teton County Commissioners appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Superintendent Ybarra submits fiscal 2023 budget request for Idaho public schools

Boosting Idaho students’ reading readiness, continued support for essential resources for students and improving salaries for teachers and support staff are top priorities in Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra’s public schools budget request for next year, Superintendent Ybarra announced Wednesday. The post Superintendent Ybarra submits fiscal 2023 budget request for Idaho public schools appeared first on Local News 8.
Victor, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Victor city attorney insists mayor’s face mask order is lawful and school district must comply

Victor City Attorney, Herb Heimerl, penned a memorandum to the Mayor and City Council insisting the Mayor’s recently issued Order requiring all individuals to wear a mask or face covering when indoors in a public setting, including schools, is lawful and that the school district must comply. The post Victor city attorney insists mayor’s face mask order is lawful and school district must comply appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

DHW announces COVID-19 funding for hospitals, free-standing primary/urgent care clinics

The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) announced hospitals and free-standing primary and urgent care clinics in Idaho can start applying immediately for funding made available by Gov. Brad Little last week to address the dire situation in the state caused by COVID-19. The post DHW announces COVID-19 funding for hospitals, free-standing primary/urgent care clinics appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy