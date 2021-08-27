Saquon Barkley will not play in final preseason game against Patriots
Saquon Barkley needs to face contact – not get crunched and land underneath a pile of bodies. So, Barkley is one of a handful of key Giants who will not play Saturday in the final game of the preseason against the Patriots. It’s no real surprise given the cautious approach taken with Barkley all training camp, but coach Joe Judge opened the door to the possibility earlier this week when he said Barkley needs to absorb a hit at a live tempo sometime before the regular season.nypost.com
Comments / 0