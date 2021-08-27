Cancel
Philip Rivers obliterates opponent 49-0 in high-school coaching debut

By Jesse Pantuosco
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

High-school football is underway in Alabama with Thursday marking Philip Rivers’ head-coaching debut at St. Michael Catholic. And it couldn’t have gone much better for the former Chargers and Colts QB, with St. Michael pummeling visiting McIntosh High by a convincing 49-0 margin. Per usual, the 39-year-old (and father of nine) brought plenty of enthusiasm to Thursday night’s win, oozing passion in a predictably animated post-game interview.

