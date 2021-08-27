‘We need to preserve this local ally’: Republicans push Biden to back resistance against Taliban

A knot of former Afghan officials and militias in the rugged Panjshir Valley deserve U.S. support against the Taliban, according to a pair of Republican lawmakers.

“We need to preserve this local ally,” Rep. Mike Waltz, a Florida Republican, told the Washington Examiner . “And the Panjshir, perhaps, geographically, is the most fortified place in the world ... That’s why the entire Soviet army, and the Taliban at their height, were never able to take it.”

Those historical precedents raise the hope for Waltz that a rebel commander and the last elected vice president of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh, can mount a long-term resistance to the Taliban. That effort could preserve “a sanctuary” for the relatives of U.S. citizens and other Afghan nationals who can’t evacuate.

“They are establishing — have established a sanctuary, and right now, they need humanitarian support, particularly as we head into the fall and the Afghan winter,” Waltz said. “But they're looking to establish a safe zone and a sanctuary for Americans left behind, for at-risk Afghans, for minorities, for all of those that are going to be persecuted by the Taliban.”

The Taliban are taking them seriously enough to hold an initial round of talks with a delegation called the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. They met Wednesday and agreed to a ceasefire, with a second meeting pending.

“The Panjshir delegation was more focused on the overall structure of the governance system,” said Taliban cultural commission figure Amanullah Samangani, per Tolo News. “Since there were big differences between the two sides' demands, both sides decided to take the messages to their leaders.”

Such delays could buy time for more fighters to make their way to the last province in the country the Taliban have not conquered.

“They have the geography on their side, they have a very strong local militia, and they are slowly but surely gathering remnants of the Afghan security forces, particularly the commandos,” Waltz said. “So, they’re not in a great position, but it’s getting stronger by the day.”

That said, the militants could be vulnerable to a siege, given the extent of Taliban control over the rest of the country.

“I am a little skeptical about the resistance being able to sustain itself over a period of time unless it is able to create a secure corridor to Central Asia, especially Tajikistan, in order to be able to move men/resources,” an Indo-Pacific intelligence official who has served in the country told the Washington Examiner . “If the Taliban blockades Panjshir, with time, it will be difficult for the resistance to get supplies/food, etc. Also, [it's] important that the resistance gets external support, both for legitimacy and boosting morale."

Ahmad Massoud, for his part, has already made his own appeal for humanitarian aid.

“If Taliban warlords launch an assault, they will of course face staunch resistance from us,” he wrote in a recent Washington Post column . “Yet we know that our military forces and logistics will not be sufficient. They will be rapidly depleted unless our friends in the West can find a way to supply us without delay.”

Panjshir officials are believed to be well armed, at least.

"But there are still stockpiles there,” Royal United Services Institute senior research fellow Antonio Giustozzi told the BBC. "Afghan officials with connections to Panjshir also moved more guns there because they were worried about Presidents Karzai and Ghani, but in the end, it was the Taliban they needed to be worried about.”

Waltz and Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, argue the Panjshir resistance leaders are “legitimate government representatives of Afghanistan,” notwithstanding the Taliban’s military victory. In a joint statement released earlier Friday, they argued that Biden should “designate the Afghan Taliban as a foreign terrorist organization” and assist the Panjshir resistance.

That consideration could complicate Western diplomatic plans for Afghanistan following the final withdrawal of U.S. forces. European Union officials intend to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to avert a large-scale refugee crisis. U.S. and European officials also hope the Taliban’s desire for development aid will give Western governments the leverage needed to curtail Taliban abuses of human rights.

“The humanitarian help is something that has to be maintained and even increased,” EU high representative Josep Borrell said earlier this month. “No payments of development assistance until we clarify the situation. We have always said that this help will be according with the fulfillment of the conditions, and this remains. We will have to see first what kind of government is Taliban going to form.”

Borrell acknowledged this assistance would require the EU to “deal with the Afghan authorities such as they are,” just as U.S. military officials have found it necessary to coordinate security operations in Kabul with the militants.

"This is another disastrous miscalculation on [the part of] this administration ... The Taliban have not changed," Waltz said. "The thing that's so discordant is that, behind closed doors, the intelligence community is clear that the Taliban and al Qaeda are shoulder to shoulder."

That assessment gives a practical component to the U.S. interest in the success of Panjshir, according to the Republican lawmakers.

“Both Massoud and Saleh have made it very clear that they will die in place, and this is a stand for freedom," Waltz said. "From a moral standpoint, a humanitarian standpoint, and a national security standpoint, we need to support those who stand with freedom, are constitutionally elected, [and] share our values."

