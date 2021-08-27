Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. begins detaining solar panel imports over concerns about forced labor in China

By Jeanne Whalen
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. officials have begun blocking the import of solar panels that they believe could be products of forced labor in China, implementing a recent ban that could slow construction of solar-energy projects throughout the country. Industry executives and analysts said solar panels from at least three Chinese companies have been...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#Trina Solar#U S Customs#Solar Panels#Chinese#Cbp#The Washington Post#Uyghurs#Stanford University#Homeland Security#First Solar#Roth Capital Partners#Jinkosolar#Canadian#Congress#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Atlantic

China’s ‘Very Tricky Situation’

As the United States rushed to evacuate people from an Afghanistan that is once again controlled by the Taliban, China has crowed over America’s failure in nearly every conceivable way. A former high-ranking member of the People’s Liberation Army has written a jubilant op-ed. State media have published scathing editorials. Chinese officials have circulated jingoistic tweets and nationalist cartoons.
EconomyWashington Post

China’s Slowdown Is Just as Important as the U.S. Jobs Shocker

If you can tear yourself away from the disappointing U.S. jobs numbers and what that means for the Federal Reserve’s prospective reduction in stimulus, signals from China offer an equally sobering view of the global recovery. Economists are wringing their hands over employment growth in August, which was weaker than...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Expert panel map Chinese footprints in India

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Amid the strained ties between the two Himalayan neighbours, a new report has revealed extend of China's influence in India and its hidden agenda in increasing its influence, which is aimed at making in-roads into the Indian economy and society. In a webinar organized...
ChinaInternational Business Times

China Wants Foreign Vessels Entering Its 'Territorial Waters' To Notify Beijing

To impose its claim over disputed waters, China has instituted a new maritime law that requires foreign vessels entering its "territorial waters" to report to Beijing. The new regulation, which stipulates foreign vessels report ship and cargo information to China’s Maritime Safety Administration, will be effective from Wednesday, reported the South China Morning Post.
U.S. PoliticsForeign Policy

China Is Laying Climate Traps for the United States

Special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, representing the United States in China-based talks this week, faces a formidable opponent: a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) responsible for nearly one-third of current global carbon dioxide emissions. China burns more coal than the rest of the world combined—and pushes the United States to compensate for its own planet-poisoning ways. This is a major challenge for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden as it seeks to promote the “Road to Glasgow,” where the United Kingdom will host the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12.
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

US should require its civilian vessels to ignore China's new maritime rule

On Wednesday, China will introduce new maritime regulations governing contested areas of the East and South China Seas. These regulations have no grounding in international maritime law. In turn, the Biden administration should issue guidance that all U.S. flagged vessels readily ignore the new regulations. As reported in the South...
U.S. Politicspv-magazine.com

WTO dispute panel rejects China’s claims in CSPV import dispute with the U.S.

A World Trade Organization dispute panel rejected all four of China’s claims against the U.S. relating to safeguard measures that the Trump administration imposed on solar panels imported from Chinese manufacturers. In reporting the news, the Bloomberg news agency said that China failed to establish that Washington’s safeguards against imports...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

WTO to examine U.S.-China dispute on grain import quotas

GENEVA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization said on Monday it would review a long-standing dispute between the China and the United States on Beijing's use of import controls for rice, wheat and corn. The Geneva-based trade watchdog ruled in 2019 against China's use of tariff-rate quotas for...
U.S. Politics740thefan.com

WTO backs U.S. in solar panel case brought by China

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States secured a victory at the World Trade Organization on Thursday in a case brought by China over U.S. measures to limit the import of solar panel cells. A three-person WTO panel rejected all four of China’s claims and said that the measures did not...
Economydallassun.com

Debt trap diplomacy: China's 171 initiative starts weakeni

Beijing [China], September 2 (ANI): China has been striving to trap Eastern European nations in its debt diplomacy through the '171' initiative but the communist regime's ambitions have been undermined by the recent withdrawal of Lithuania from the infrastructure mechanism as well as several anti-Beijing actions by the bloc's member nations.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

WTO panel rejects China's solar safeguard challenge: US

Washington DC [US], September 3 (ANI): A WTO dispute settlement panel has rejected China's challenges to the US safeguard tariffs on solar products, Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Thursday (local time). A USTR statement said that this is the first successful defense of the US -...
MarketsWashington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies seeking capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap its deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion through first-time share sales over the past two decades. This money flow was immensely profitable for all involved: The founders, the bankers, early investors and new shareholders. Yet all this now looks set to change. China has pledged to write new rules for companies going public outside the mainland and to step up oversight of those already trading offshore. It’s unclear whether Didi Global Inc.’s contentious initial public offering in June was the catalyst; the U.S. has been taking steps to force some Chinese firms to open their books or face delisting, and now has blocked new public offerings. Either way it’s a major shakeup for Chinese companies -- which account for about 4% of America’s $50 trillion equity market -- as well as their private equity backers and Wall Street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy