Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia THE URBAN AREA AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ARLINGTON AND EAST CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES AND THE CENTRAL DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND THE CITY OF ALEXANDRIA At 550 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Springfield... Groveton Huntington... Crystal City Rosslyn... Howard University Burke... Lincolnia Lorton... Franconia Newington... I395 and I495 Interchange Chillum... West Springfield Hayfield... Baileys Crossroads Barcroft... Jefferson Manor This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: South Troy Street near Long Branch West Street near Braddock Road Rhode Island Ave NE between 2nd and Capitol