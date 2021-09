The Port Townsend Rock Club will be at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 for a fundraiser event. Local handmade jewelry, lapidary and jewelry making tools, mineral specimens, and jewelry-ready polished cabochons are just some of the items buyers can browse. More information at porttownsendrockclub.org, or text or call 206-779-1969.