HAYSVILLE – When Lauren Alley decided to care for children in her home, she didn’t know her dream would become a full-fledged commercial daycare center.“I first thought about having an in-home daycare, but my family built me up and encouraged me to just go all the way,” said Alley.Her brother sent her an ad for a daycare for sale. Though the first location did not turn out to be a good fit, Alley said she knew God had other plans for her. Her family encourage...