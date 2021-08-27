Cancel
NFL

McFarland: Optimal Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Pick Nos. 9-12

By Dwain McFarland
pff.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, I entered a Footballguys Players Championship (FPC) draft at the FFPC to put all of my draft strategies and tier articles into an actionable format. In this article, I will walk you through my thought process round by round – including how I used or ignored average draft position (ADP) at different points in the draft. I let value and sleepers fall to me in some spots, and in others, I aggressively undercut ADP to ensure the roster construction I envisioned.

