Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Jones, Putnam, Taliaferro by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Greene; Hancock; Jasper; Jones; Putnam; Taliaferro; Warren STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN BALDWIN, SOUTHWESTERN WARREN, PUTNAM, HANCOCK, SOUTHEASTERN GREENE, SOUTHWESTERN TALIAFERRO, NORTHEASTERN JONES AND EAST CENTRAL JASPER COUNTIES THROUGH 530 PM EDT At 457 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Warrenton to Meriwether...and moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Milledgeville, Eatonton, Warrenton, Sparta, White Plains, Norwood, Camak, Liberty, Meriwether, Springfield, Resseaus Crossroads, Powelton, Plant Harlee Branch, Shoulderbone, Ethridge, Devereux, Jewell, Beall Springs, Mayfield and Oconee Springs Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH