Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock Market Today: Taper Tantrum? Not Today!

By Kyle Woodley
Posted by 
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRxH5_0bf7LhKp00
Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made the long-awaited signal that the central bank is likely to reel in some of its stimulus measures soon.

And if Friday's stock-market surge is any indication, Wall Street is OK with that.

Powell, speaking at the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, indicated that the Fed would probably begin paring back some of its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases. But he added that any such taper, when it comes, wouldn't mean that an interest-rate hike was close behind.

"The timing and pace of the coming reduction in asset purchases will not be intended to carry a direct signal regarding the timing of interest rate liftoff, for which we have articulated a different and substantially more stringent test," Powell said.

Stocks lifted off almost immediately after the announcement.

The Nasdaq Composite (+1.2% to 15,129) returned to record territory, as did the S&P 500 (+0.9% to 4,509), which finished above 4,500 for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.7% to 35,455) joined them in the green, while the small-cap Russell 2000 topped them all, bounding 2.9% higher to 2,278.

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

"Powell's Jackson Hole speech was dovish in tone and consistent with the market's expectations," says David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of wealth management firm The Bahnsen Group. "The Federal Reserve has done ample work in recent weeks to prepare the market for the potential of a late 2021 tapering announcement."

"[Powell] successfully threaded the needle in communicating that tapering will likely begin this year, while reinforcing the notion that tapering does not mean tightening," adds Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer of Cornerstone Wealth. "We believe that barring further setbacks from the Delta variant, that September will likely produce a blowout jobs number and set the table for the official tapering announcement at the September FOMC meeting."

Other news in the stock market today:

  • The small-cap Russell 2000 tktktk
  • Peloton Interactive (PTON, -8.6%) took a tumble in the wake of its fiscal fourth-quarter results. For the three-month period, the company reported a wider-than-anticipated per-share loss of $1.05 as a result costs related to treadmill recalls, though revenue of $936.9 million came in above the consensus estimate. PTON also gave weaker-than-expected current-quarter revenue guidance due in part to a roughly 20% price drop to its original Peloton Bike.
  • Big Lots (BIG, -4.8%) was another post-earnings loser. In its second quarter, the discount retailer recorded earnings of $1.09 per share on revenues of $1.46 billion – both figures lower than what Wall Street was expecting. BIG also said same-store sales slumped 13% on a year-over-year basis. CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram isn't too concerned, and reiterated her Buy rating on the shares. "Similar to peers, BIG is facing supply chain disruptions, surging freight rates and labor challenges," Sundaram says. "While the labor issues could be more structural in nature if BIG has to increase compensation to stay competitive, the supply chain and freight issues should be transitory, meaning these headwinds should turn into tailwinds with time."
  • U.S. crude futures jumped 2% to settle at $68.74 per barrel – boosted by Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast in the U.S. on Sunday.
  • Gold futures rose 1.4% to end at $1,819.50 an ounce.
  • The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) slumped 12.8% to 16.43.
  • Bitcoin bounced back 2.9% to $48,327.39. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m. each trading day.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046JK5_0bf7LhKp00
YCharts

Starting to Get Nervous?

Are you celebrating … or are you wondering how the market can go any higher from here? Patrick Brewer, president of registered investment advisor WealthSource, can relate.

"Have you ever been on a roller coaster at Six Flags? Do you know that feeling when you're being dragged up to the top? You're just sitting there and thinking, 'Is this thing ever going to drop?' Well, that's what the financial markets feel like right now," he says. "This week I saw Visa paid $170k for a CryptoPunk NFT, people are paying premiums for used boats, and my dad called me last week with a stock that he thinks is a sure winner (which is always a good forward indicator for a pullback) – to me, it feels a little manic right now."

That hardly means a pullback is imminent – Brewer adds that Delta variant risks are baked into stock prices, and that the labor market remains strong, which is supportive – but a little caution might be warranted.

Brewer, for instance, says that some of his portfolio moves have included pulling back on cyclical holdings and adding technology stocks, as well as reducing emerging-market exposure and adding to developed international markets, where vaccination rates are stronger.

If you are considering adding a little padding to your defense, one place to start is this list of 11 stocks with safe financial profiles. Respected research firm Value Line has selected each of these stocks for both financial security and share-price stability – as well as expectations for market-beating gains over the next 18 months or so.

Comments / 0

Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#Technology Stocks#Labor Market#The Federal Reserve#The Bahnsen Group#The Federal Reserve#Cornerstone Wealth#Pton#Peloton Bike#4 8#Cfra#Hurricane Ida#Cboe#Wealthsource#Visa#Cryptopunk#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Asian stock markets rise after weak US hiring data

BEIJING -- Asian stock markets rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of the region's market capitalization, advanced. Seoul and Sydney retreated. Wall Street's...
StocksFXStreet.com

The Biggest Risk To Economic Growth: Should you still buy the Dip?

S&P 500 and Nasdaq again trade to fresh new all-time record highs. The S&P 500 has now set 54 record closing highs so far in 2021 and is up +23%. Only 1964 and 1995 saw more than 50 new highs before August was over. In fact, the all-time record for new highs in one year is 77, set in 1995. Trend watchers note that 2021 is only the 11th time since 1928 that the S&P 500 has rallied +20% or more during the first 8 months of the year. In all but the two big market crash years of 1929 and 1987, the S&P 500 managed to hold a solid double-digit gain into year end, according to Bank of America research.
MarketsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Climb as Central Bank Tightening Fears Cool

LONDON — European stocks advanced on Monday after U.S. jobs data indicated the Federal Reserve may have to keep monetary policy loose for longer, while speculation has risen over more stimulus in Japan and China. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.5% in early trade, with tech stocks adding 1.1% to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Anaplan Stock Is Soaring Today

Anaplan’s business is booming all around the world. Client companies of every size are very interested in the company’s advanced business planning software. Shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) rose as much as 17.1% on Wednesday morning, driven by an impressive second-quarter earnings report. By 1 p.m. EDT, the provider of cloud-based business planning tools had seen its stock calm down to a 12% gain.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Top Stocks Gainers for Friday: MongoDB, Broadcom, DocuSign

U.S. stocks turned lower Friday as investors reacted to data showing a sharp decline in August hiring that could define the pace of Federal Reserve tapering over the coming months. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Friday:. 1. MongoDB | Increase 24%. Shares of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Is Rising Today

The CDC now considers participants who received two doses in Novavax's phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as fully vaccinated. Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) were rising 2.8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday after moving as much as 5% higher earlier in the day. The gains came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided updated guidance that participants in Novavax's phase 3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate who received two doses meet the criteria for being considered fully vaccinated.
StocksZacks.com

What Awaits the S&P 500 ETFs After the Best YTD Rally Since 1997?

The S&P 500 booked an awesome August and logged the best year-to-date performance since 1997, per a MarketWatch article. The article said that since 1971, the S&P 500 has observed an average year-to-date gain of 6.07% through Aug 31, according to Jefferies. This year, the S&P 500 is up 20% so far.
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures Rise 55 Pts; Nonfarm Payrolls Loom Large

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally higher Friday, remaining around record levels ahead of the release of the August job’s report, which may cement growing expectations of a delay to the Federal Reserve’s tapering plans. At 7 AM ET (1100 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 55...
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Have Muted Reaction to Poor Jobs Number

The S&P 500 has done very little during the trading session despite the fact that the jobs number was absolutely ridiculous. The fact that the market missed in the estimate by half a million jobs seems to have cause concern for about five minutes. I suspect that most of the thinking is that Wall Street does not have to worry about tightening anytime soon, as “full employment” is also one of the mandates of the Federal Reserve. As long as that is going to be the case, we are looking at cheap money at work here.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite marks 35th record close of 2021 but S&P 500, Dow limp lower after weak Friday jobs report

U.S. stock indexes ended mixed Friday, with the Nasdaq booking its 35th record close of 2021, but the other two main bourses closing lower, heading into a three-day Labor Day weekend, after a report on monthly employment from the Labor Department came in weaker than expected, sparking fresh questions about the job market's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic amid the spread of the delta variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.2% on the session and booked a weekly decline of 0.24%. The S&P 500 index finished 0.03% lower on Friday but marked a 0.6% gain...
Stocksinvezz.com

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF continues to trade in a bull market, although the U.S. job report disappointed

The slowdown in U.S. jobs growth raised questions about the pace of the economic recovery. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF continues to trade near record highs, and according to technical analysis “bullish” trend remains intact. The U.S. released the Nonfarm Payrolls report today, the country added only 235K jobs in August, and this will probably influence the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stance of maintaining an ultra-loose monetary policy for the upcoming period.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Take Jobs-Report Disappointment in Stride

The much-anticipated August jobs report wasn't much to crow about. The Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed Friday that U.S. nonfarm payrolls expanded by just 235,000 last month – while Kiplinger had forecast a "hiccup" in hiring because of the Delta COVID variant, economists still had set a high bar of 720,000 jobs added.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price overcomes $50K, stocks slide after disappointing US jobs report

The S&P 500 slid to the intraday highs of Sept. 2 while Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to its highest levels in more than three months. The moves came as a key report on Sept. 3 showed that the United States economy added fewer jobs than anticipated, lowering the Federal Reserve's likelihood to start unwinding its stimulus program this year.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why DocuSign Stock Popped Today

Shares of cloud-based e-signature company DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are up 5.5% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday, after reporting a sizable earnings beat last night. Heading into earnings, analysts had forecast DocuSign would earn $0.40 per share (pro forma) on sales of $487.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. As it turned out, DocuSign actually earned $0.47 per share, and on sales of $511.8 million.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why PagerDuty Stock Popped Today

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) were climbing today after the stock posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. As of 12:56 p.m. EDT on Friday, the stock was up 10.5%. So what. The maker of cloud software that helps companies identify outages and other issues in their tech infrastructure said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy