Laura Bush and Angelina Jolie Speak Out on Afghanistan and How to Help: 'Never Look Away'

By Virginia Chamlee
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer First Lady Laura Bush and Angelina Jolie share a common cause in the push for equality in Afghanistan — Bush from her time in the White House and Jolie as part of her huminatarian work. Now, as numerous Afghans seek refuge from the Taliban in the wake of the...

Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram to Share a Letter From A Girl in Afghanistan

Angelina Jolie has joined social media to raise awareness about the women and children seeking safety during the current Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. The actor and humanitarian took to the platform Friday to share a picture of a handwritten letter from a teenage girl in Afghanistan, according to the post's caption. She said that she was sharing the letter on Instagram since Afghan people are having trouble accessing the platform.
WorldPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: Jolie worried about women, girls in Afghanistan

BERLIN — Angelina Jolie has expressed concern about the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan. The actress, who is also a special envoy to the U.N.'s high commissioner for refugees, told a German newspaper Sunday she doesn't think the incoming government in Afghanistan could simply turn back the clock so that everything would be like 20 years ago. But she still has big worries about the situation for women there.
Celebritieswfxb.com

Angelina Jolie Breaks an Instagram Record

Jolie broke the record as the fastest Insta user to gain 1 million followers. The actress joined to share an impactful letter from a Afghanistan teen that gave followers an look into the current political issues affecting people under Taliban rule. She reportedly got 2.1 million new followers in under three hours.
WorldItem

Opinion: Afghanistan nightmare will never go away

Afghanistan is an unending nightmare that will never go away. We got Osama Bin Laden. We wanted to avenge the heinous deaths of Sept. 11, 2001. We were all mad, and we are still angry about what evil people did on that day. We will never forget. We could have covertly taken out Bin Laden and many more terrorists without all that our political leaders have done over the last 20 years.
Afghanistanwomenworking.com

Malala speaks out against Afghanistan crisis

Last week, human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai expressed her grave concerns for the Afghan people when she called upon the international community to take action in response to the Taliban takeover of the Kabul and the rest of the country. The 24-year-old Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who has been...
MilitaryVoice of America

Widow of US Soldier Slain in Afghanistan Speaks Out

Army Specialist Christopher Horton was a sniper who was killed in ambush in eastern Afghanistan on September 9, 2011. He was 26 years old. His widow, Jane Horton, is an advocate for fallen soldiers and the families they leave behind, known as Gold Star families. She's also worked as a senior adviser to the Afghan ambassador and the U.S. secretary of defense. She took VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb inside her own visits to Afghanistan, her husband's legacy of service and sacrifice and what the drawdown means to her.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Angelina Jolie's 6 Kids Now

Angelina Jolie became a mom in 2002 when she adopted her first son, Maddox, in Cambodia. The actor went on to welcome five more children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, and she's made clear that "mother" is her most cherished role. "The center of my life is my kids," she once told the Los Angeles Times (via People).
Posted by
Sheeraz Qurban

Angelina Jolie has joined Social Media for a Cause.

Angelina Jolie is now on Instagram, and her debut post is making news worldwide. Hollywood Star and the United Nations Special Envoy for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, has joined Instagram for a cause. As her debut post, she shared 'A letter from an Afghan Girl' that went viral and made news worldwide. She shared images of a hand-written letter from an afghan girl who fears attending school under the Taliban Regime.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Angelina Jolie pens book to help children fight injustice

Angelina Jolie has penned a book to help children “fight back” against injustice, which will be released on October 5 and will be titled ‘Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth’. Angelina Jolie has penned a book to help children “fight back” against injustice. The 46-year-old actress...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Angelina Jolie 100% Supports Kids Fighting Back

Multi-award winning actress Angelina Jolie has remarkably used her voice and platform in recent times to campaign against the horrible situation in Afghanistan and to plead for compassion towards refugees. In an effort to ensure that all humans enjoy their basic rights, and yes even the little ones, Jolie has...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

‘People try to stop us speaking up’: Angelina Jolie’s lessons from young activists

Angelina Jolie How do you feel the older generation are handling things?. Christina Adane, 17, a British anti-poverty campaigner, originally from Ethiopia If you’d asked me a year ago, I’d have said they had failed us and left us with a bunch of problems. I still feel that way at times, but I think cross-generational communication is crucial when fighting issues like racial and climate justice. It’s easy to fall into the mentality of us v them, youth v old people in power. But loads of older people want to help us. So it’s about connecting with decision-makers and ensuring they are listening, so they can represent us where we are not represented – in government, at meetings at the top of companies. We need to work with the older generation.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.

