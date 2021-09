Naomi Osaka surprised many when she decided to withdraw from the French Open in July despite then being the second-ranked women’s tennis player in the world, saying she wanted to focus on her mental health and not cause a distraction from the other athletes in the tournament. Another world-famous athlete, Simone Biles, who has been dubbed by some the G.O.A.T of gymnastics, pulled out of a few events during the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health and safety.