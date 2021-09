Google offers loads of tools to help manage your account and your private personal data, and one of those tools is called My Google Activity. Through this portal, you can see everything that Google collects on how you use and navigate its services, from Google Search and Google Play to your Android apps, YouTube activity, and location history in Google Maps. It's a convenient way for Google to better predict what you might be searching for or interested in, and it's a way for you to revisit some of your past activities. Still, if you want to add a layer of protection to this portal if someone accesses your computer or account, you can easily do so. We'll show you how you can protect your Google Activity history by adding password verification.