Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Making Unvaxxed Pay The Huge Costs They Create

ValueWalk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONTROVERSY – Applying Established Policy to COVID; Making Unvaxxed, Like Smokers, Pay The Huge Costs They Create. DG Value Partners Adds 19.8% After Multiple Buyouts. Dov Gertzulin’s DG Value Partners returned approximately 9.1% in the quarter ending June 30, according to a copy of the firm’s second-quarter letter, which ValueWalk has been able to review. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more DG Value Partners has two main strategies. The Legacy strategy, which focuses on event-driven value opportunities in Read More.

www.valuewalk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Smoking Ban#Insurance Premiums#Covid#Dg Value Partners#Valuewalk#Legacy#Newsweek#Cnn#Daily Kos#Americans#Delta Air Lines#Newsweek#Vaccinated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Income Taxaccountingtoday.com

CTC helps poorest Americans pay off costly debt

America’s poorest families are using new child benefits in large measure to climb out of debt, much of it likely accumulated during the pandemic. U.S. Census Bureau surveys are offering an early glimpse of how households are spending $30 billion in enhanced child tax credits that have been distributed so far in two monthly payments. Families who earn less than $50,000 a year are focusing first on paying off debt.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Should firms make vaccination mandatory?

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Corporate America has a new message for unvaccinated workers, said Jonathan Levin at Bloomberg: "Get the shot or get out." As soon as the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer's COVID vaccine last week, a wave of inoculation mandates swept across the corporate world. Workers at Disney theme parks will be required to show proof of vaccination starting next month to remain employed, Chevron and Hess will demand the same of workers on oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, and CVS has mandated shots for corporate employees and those working with customers. Delta Air Lines has taken a different approach, announcing last week that workers who shun COVID vaccines will have to pay an extra $200 to remain on the company's health plan. At least part of the airline's motivation is financial, said Jordan Weissman at Slate. Delta is self-insured, meaning it pays the medical claims of its own workers, and the average hospital stay for COVID costs the airline $50,000. More companies should jump on board and financially penalize vaccine holdouts. "If the threat of a potentially deadly illness won't convince them, well, hopefully the threat to their bank account will."
Public HealthValueWalk

COVID – States Running Out of Oxygen; One Answer

COVID – States Running Out of Oxygen; One Answer; Common Oxygen Extractors, Plus CPAPs, Can Save Many Lives. Mohnish Pabrai On Spawner Stocks And Targeted Rates Of Return. Earlier this month, value investor Mohnish Pabrai took part in a Q&A session with Brown University as part of the organization's Value Investing Speaker Series. One of the first questions the host asked the value investor was his thoughts on "mechanical filters," the set filters that can help value investors identify undervalued equities. Mechanical filters Read More.
Public HealthValueWalk

Post-Pandemic CSR Efforts: What Are The Opportunities?

Throughout the pandemic, nonprofits struggled to do more with fewer resources. As economic hardship gripped many consumers, they had less disposable income to donate but needed nonprofit services more than ever. Nonprofits sought ways to meet increasing demand and recognized certain needs above others. Mohnish Pabrai On Spawner Stocks And...
EconomyBiz Times

Costly mistakes employers make with non-competition agreements

Many employers utilize “restrictive covenant” agreements (such as non-compete agreements, non-solicitation agreements, and non-disclosure agreements) to protect their confidential information, customer relationships, trade secrets or other intellectual property, and to otherwise prevent unfair competition. This article will review many of the common mistakes employers make which could impact their agreements’...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Delta Makes Unvaxxed Workers Pay Much More for Health Insurance

Delta Air Lines, dealing with a resurgence in air travel even as COVID-19 continues to rage, is ramping up pressure on its unvaccinated employees. The airline is raising insurance premiums for the unvaccinated by $200 to deal with rising COVID-19 costs, CNBC reports. “The average hospital stay for COVID-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo to employees. “This surcharge will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company. In recent weeks since the rise of the B.1.617.2 variant, all Delta employees who have been hospitalized with COVID were not fully vaccinated.” The measure, effective Nov. 1, will follow other safety precautions for those who haven’t received a shot, including mandatory indoor masking and weekly testing. The company added that, beginning Sept. 30, “in compliance with state and local laws, COVID pay protection will only be provided to fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing a breakthrough infection.”
HealthPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Somebody pays the cost of monoclonal antibody treatments | Letters

Gov. DeSantis announces local antibody treatment sites | Aug. 20. Monoclonal antibody treatments are not free. They are bought and paid for by the federal government, with our tax dollars. The facilities that are used are paid for by someone, most likely our insurance or tax dollars. The staff in those facilities do not work for free. Someone has to pay them, in the end, probably taxpayers. None of those things are “free.” When Gov. Ron DeSantis repeatedly says they are “free,” someone should ask him who is bearing the costs for the staff and the facilities? He should be held accountable. We deserve to know the price — and who is paying it.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

COVID contributes to bump in insurance rates on Maryland health exchange

State regulators say the cost will rise in the coming year for many Marylanders who buy their own health insurance, largely a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The rates approved Friday are only for those who buy plans through the state’s health exchange or directly from a carrier under the program created by the Affordable Care Act. Most buying this coverage, known as Obamacare, do ...
Public HealthValueWalk

Bad News: Unemployment Coronavirus Stimulus Checks To End This Week

Fourth stimulus checks are unlikely to come. Moreover, other benefits that were approved during the pandemic are also set to expire soon. One such benefit is the extended unemployment coronavirus stimulus checks that are set to expire this weekend. Why Won't Unemployment Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Be Renewed?. After about 18...
Public HealthDaily Telegram

State extends $100 COVID-19 vaccine reward program to Sept. 19

Wisconsin residents looking to secure a $100 gift card in exchange for getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have two more weeks to do so, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday, Sept. 3. The Democratic governor last week announced that $100 Visa gift cards would be offered to...
Iowa StatePosted by
Axios

Should Iowa's unvaxxed pay a COVID-19 surcharge?

Iowa employers may soon roll out new vaccine sticks and carrots to employees, Drake University professor Denise Hill told Axios Wednesday. Why it matters: A COVID surcharge for unvaccinated workers — or insurance incentives for those who are vaxxed — could boost Iowa vaccination rates and help save lives. And it'll either cost or spare you money.
Public HealthSouthwest Times Record

Social Security has an infection, but it can be cured

What if in 2007 we could have known with almost mathematical certainty that a coronavirus pandemic would sweep across the world 13 years later?. One of two things might have happened. First, we might have made choices that could have reduced the pandemic’s hardships. We could have invested billions in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy