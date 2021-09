Matthew Crichton: According to the data, Leon Dajaku can play as a number ten, on either wing, or upfront - what would you say is his best position?. Phillip Quinn: Dajaku’s speed and skill with the ball at his feet makes him a better candidate for the wings. His work in front of goal needs work as he’s pretty raw still in this department to the point where Bayern were considering (at least the press was reporting it) seeing how he could perform as a right back/wing back.