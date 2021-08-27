Cancel
NFL

Titans activate DL Anthony Rush from COVID-19 list

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
The Tennessee Titans have activated defensive lineman Anthony Rush off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Rush was the first player to be added to the list this week.

And then there were six: quarterback Ryan Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim, outside linebacker Harold Landry, running back Jeremy McNichols, and linebackers Justin March-Lillard and Nick Dzubnar remain on the list.

Head coach Mike Vrabel and special teams coach Craig Aukerman are also in the COVID-19 protocol and are expected to be absent for the preseason finale on Saturday night.

Rush’s activation comes at the perfect time for him, as he’s competing for a depth spot along the defensive line. The preseason Week 3 contest will be his last chance to show he deserves a spot on the roster before final cuts occur on Aug. 31.

Tennessee will host the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday night, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CDT.

