Doug Gottlieb Says Jameis Winston Beating Out White QB for Saints Job Debunks ‘Forgone Narratives’ About Racism in the NFL

The Saints have just one preseason game remaining until their regular-season kickoff on Sept. 12. And they still have no official starter at quarterback after going 15 straight years with Drew Brees under center. Coach Sean Payton reportedly wants to declare a No. 1 ahead of Saturday's preseason finale, though, and if not then, definitely by Week 1, when the Packers come to town. That leaves one question: In the wake of Monday night's latest preseason action, who has the edge in the battle to succeed Brees? Is it Jameis Winston, the former Buccaneers starter; or Taysom Hill, Payton's famous utility man?