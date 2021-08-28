Doug Gottlieb Says Jameis Winston Beating Out White QB for Saints Job Debunks ‘Forgone Narratives’ About Racism in the NFL
The New Orleans Saints announced Jameis Winston as their new starting quarterback, succeeding future hall-of-famer Drew Brees and beating out Taysom Hill for the gig. According to Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb, Winston, who is Black, getting the nod over Hill, who is White, debunks forgone racist narratives in the NFL that are frequently pushed by the media.
