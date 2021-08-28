Cancel
NFL

Doug Gottlieb Says Jameis Winston Beating Out White QB for Saints Job Debunks ‘Forgone Narratives’ About Racism in the NFL

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints announced Jameis Winston as their new starting quarterback, succeeding future hall-of-famer Drew Brees and beating out Taysom Hill for the gig. According to Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb, Winston, who is Black, getting the nod over Hill, who is White, debunks forgone racist narratives in the NFL that are frequently pushed by the media.

Doug Gottlieb
Tom Brady
Drew Brees
#American Football#Saints Job#The New Orleans Saints#Fox Sports Radio#Uber#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
