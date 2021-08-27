WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau misses from close range, finishes just shy of rare 59
Bryson DeChambeau was *this* close to history. But as the old saying goes, close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. It makes no mention of golf. DeChambeau lit Caves Valley Golf Club on fire during Round 2 of the BMW Championship, but ultimately, he came up one stroke shy of history. He settled for a 12-under 60 after missing from close range on the 18th green as he looked to become the 13th player to shoot a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour.golf.com
