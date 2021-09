FARGO, N.D. — With only two qualifying meets this season to determine individual state tournament status, Wahpeton’s round at Rose Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, Aug. 25 was a high stakes affair when it comes to regular season action. Anaka Lysne (77), Lily Anderson (90) and Halle Miller (91) all made the cut, as Lysne topped the field for her second straight medal round in a tie with Fargo Davies’ Lexi Bartley.