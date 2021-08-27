MOTM Poll: Borussia Dortmund Snatch 3-2 Victory in Extra Time

Same shit, different day. Borussia Dortmund suffered their first disappointing-away-defeat-to-a-midtable-opponent-after-surrendering-an-early-lead™ of the season today, following a formula that is becoming as predictable as it is frustrating. Freiburg scored a wonder goal off a brilliant free kick from Vincenzo Grifo early on that immediately put them in the driver’s seat, and BVB were not once able to seize any level of momentum. Energized by their lead, Freiburg pressed harder, clogged the midfield, and took advantage of a turnover to snatch a second goal on a counter attack. A lackluster BVB never looked remotely likely to come back into the match, and despite an own goal that brought them within one, ultimately fell short in their first defeat of the season.