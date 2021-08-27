Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Recall alert: Ford recalls F-150 pickups over front seat belt issue

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRJ3c_0bf7KZ2q00

WASHINGTON — Ford Motor Company issued a recall Thursday for more than 16,000 F-150 pickup trucks because of a problem with the vehicle’s front seat belts, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

In a news release, the NHTSA said that 16,440 F-150 SuperCab pickups from the 2021 model year were affected. The driver and/or passenger-side seat belts may have been improperly routed.

According to Consumer Reports, the automaker said that the seat belt webbing may be routed through just a rubber trim sleeve, instead of through an anchor. When that occurs, the belts might not provide enough restraint during a crash, increasing consumers’ chances of injury, the website reported.

The affected vehicles were manufactured in 2021 between Jan. 2 and May 27 at Ford plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City, Missouri, the NHTSA said in its release. Ford’s regular cab and crew cab body styles use a different type of seat belt assembly and are not part of the recall, the agency said.

Ford advised consumers to call its toll-free number, 866-436-7332, or a local dealer to get instructions on how to test the belts, Motor Trend reported. If the passenger belt fails the test, Ford said consumers should not ride in that seat. If the driver’s belt fails the test, Ford said to park the truck and it would mail instructions.

If a consumer is still uncomfortable, they should contact their local Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the vehicle towed for inspection, the NHTSA news release said.

Ford officials said they were unaware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the seat belt defect, according to Consumer Reports.

To determine if a truck is included, locate the 17-digit vehicle identification number and enter it at the NHTSA recall website.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Ford Pickups#Seat Belts#Ford Motor Company#Nhtsa#Consumer Reports#Ford Issues Recall#Nhtsagov#Motor Trend#Lincoln#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Warns 2021 F-150 Owners To Stop Driving Immediately

It's nearly impossible to go a single day without spotting a Ford F-150 in America. Even if you don't own one, chances are somebody you know does. As America's best-selling vehicle for decades, the F-150 is a core vehicle for the Blue Oval and will continue to be for years to come. The immense popularity of the recently revealed F-150 Lightning is proof the full-size truck can thrive as a pure battery-electric.
CarsABC 4

Do not drive notice issued for some Subaru vehicles amid recall

(ABC4) – Subaru has issued a recall for over 800 vehicles and a do not drive notice for the affected vehicles. Over 800 2021 Impreza vehicles are affected, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Subaru has identified a lower control arm weld on the front driver’s side that...
CarsCarscoops

Ford Reportedly Cancels The Bronco Pickup Truck

The Ford Bronco is a hot commodity, so it’s surprising to learn the upcoming Bronco pickup has reportedly been cancelled. While Ford never officially confirmed plans for the model, the Bronco-based truck was expected to arrive in 2024 and battle the Jeep Gladiator. That apparently isn’t happening as Automotive News...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is Your Truck Affected by the Latest Ford F-150 Recall?

Recalls happen from time to time. Most recently, Ford announced it’s recalling the 2021 Ford F-150. The F-150 recall includes 16,430 F-150 SuperCab pickup trucks and concerns improperly installed seatbelts. The good news is that, to date, Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the most recent Ford F-150 recall. The automaker has also announced that there is a fix in place.
Carscbslocal.com

Ford Issues Recall On Some F-150 Trucks

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Ford Motor Company is issuing a recall on some 2021 Ford F-150 vehicles. Officials said Thursday that trucks with the Super Cab body style may have a problem with their front seatbelts. The webbing may be incorrectly routed, which means it may not adequately protect an occupant in a crash. The recall affects around 16,430 vehicles made between Jan. 2 and May 27.
CarsPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Ford and Chevy Halt Production of Popular Pickup Trucks

If you're in the market for a new truck, you've likely considered a Chevy Silverado or a Ford F-150 as possible choices. Yesterday, those two automakers had to shut down plants the manufacture the popular pickup trucks. The reason? The global shortage on computer chips is getting worse. The Associated...
Carsfordauthority.com

2015-2020 Ford Transit Recalled Over Parking Brake Cable Failure

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2015-2020 Ford Transit models due to an issue with the passenger side parking brake cable. The defect: in affected vehicles, an incorrect driveshaft torsional damper service kit may have been installed, which can allow the damper shield to contact the parking brake cable, increasing the risk of a crash.
CarsThe Car Connection

Stellantis recalls 212,373 Ram pickup trucks for airbag issue

Ruptured airbag inflators prompted the recall of 212,373 Ram pickup trucks, according to paperwork filed last week by parent company Stellantis to the NHTSA. The brand formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is aware of only one customer issue with the side-curtain airbag inflator rupturing without provocation. The recall encompasses...
BusinessNBC New York

Ford to Cut F-150 Pickup Truck Production Due to Chip Shortage

DETROIT — Ford Motor is once again cutting production of its highly profitable F-150 pickup truck and two other vehicles next week due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips. The automaker on Thursday confirmed its Oakville Assembly Plant in Canada and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri will...
CarsAutoblog

266,000 Ram pickups recalled for side-curtain airbag issue

Stellantis is voluntarily recalling an estimated 212,373 Ram pickups in the U.S., another 49,334 in Canada and Mexico, and a final 4,540 trucks in other markets over an issue with the side-curtain airbag inflators. During the manufacturing process, moisture could have found its way into the inflators. The moisture could cause the inflator to rupture and eject debris into the pickup cabin, even without an incident that deploys the side-curtain airbags. The OEM says it knows of one rupture and no injuries. Stellantis said it will let owners know when they can bring their vehicles in for service free of charge, the fix being replacement of the side-curtain airbag.
CarsCarscoops

A Total Of 19 Mclarens Are Being Recalled In The U.S. Because They May Pull Under Braking

McLaren and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have issued a recall of 19 vehicles as a result of a faulty part in their brake systems. The recall covers one McLaren 570S, one 600LT, seven GTs, and 10 720Ss manufactured between July 8, 2019, and March 15, 2020. These vehicles may contain a banjo bolt that was improperly manufactured by the supplier, according to recall documents.
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

Subaru, BMW Issue Safety Recalls Across Several Models

In 2018, there were over 900 recalls affecting over 33.5 million vehicles in the United States, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. Every vehicle recall is serious. Yet only about 75% of vehicles recalled in a given year are ever fixed. That puts your fleet drivers at risk.
Traffic Accidentsbangorschools.net

Car Seat Recall

The following recall was received form National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). Dorel Juvenile Group (Dorel) is recalling certain Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible child seats. This is in regard to a forward-facing installation using a lap-only seat belt. When the seat is installed in the forward-facing position and secured to...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Ram Recalls 212,000 Trucks Over Airbag Blowouts

Airbag issues have affected almost every auto manufacturer and millions of vehicles. Most of them deal with malfunctioning Takata steering wheel airbags, but not this one. Ram is recalling 212,000 Ram trucks over side airbags blowing out. When this happens it sends gas and fragments from the airbag into the Ram truck’s cabin.
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Jaguar and Land Rover Vehicles Recalled Due to Seat Belt Concerns

About 37,000 vehicles from Jaguar and Land Rover are being recalled because they are equipped with faulty front passenger seat belt retractors that could make it difficult for people to securely install a child car seat. The rear seat belts are not included in the recall, and it is not recommended to install a child seat in the front passenger seat.
Electronicsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford F-150, Ford Super Duty Production To Be Scaled Back

As the semiconductor chip shortage continues to hamper automotive production around the globe, Ford continues to idle plants on a monthly basis. This includes even the automaker’s most popular model – the Ford F-150. As Ford Authority previously reported, 2021 Ford F-150 production at the Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant was idle last week and this week, while production at the Ford Dearborn Truck Plant has been trimmed down a bit as well. Now, both Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty production will be scaled back in the month of September as well, the automaker has announced.
CarsWFMJ.com

Ford recalls 2021 F-150 Super Cabs

The Ford Motor Company is recalling Model Year 2021 Ford F-150 vehicles manufactured with the Super Cab body style. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the front seat belt webbing may be incorrectly routed. The seat belt may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the...
CarsKRMS Radio

RAM Trucks Under Recall Due To Dangerous Airbags

Heads Up RAM Truck drivers. Officials with Fiat Chrysler are recalling over 250,000 RAM trucks because of an issue with the side air bags. They say they can explode without warning and will hurl shrapnel into the cabin. The recall affects the 2500 and 3500 heavy duty trucks from 2015...

Comments / 0

Community Policy