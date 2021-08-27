SRTC recognizes distinguished students

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Recently, the administration at Southern Regional Technical College recognized exceptional students achieving the honor of President’s List and Dean’s List for the summer 2021 term, which ended July 30. Each semester, SRTC recognizes students who have accomplished high academic achievement through the President’s List and the Dean’s List.

In order to qualify for the President’s List, students must meet two criteria: earn a grade of “A” in all coursework attempted and be enrolled in 12 semester credit hours or more at the College.

The President’s List designees for the summer semester of 2021 include: Jaycey Reddick of Adel, Sam Smith of Albany, Alexis Brock of Allenhurst, Andrew Reeves, Terri Burgess and Daniel Graham of Ashburn, Dylan Mirick of Attapulgus, Jonathan Horne of Baconton, Michael Duke, Jenna Pippins, Leroy Akins, Morgan McCullough and Dewayne Kyles of Bainbridge, Alexis White, Shebrika Williams, Tyree McCoy and Calvin McCoy of Blakely, Stephen Everett, Kale Highsmith, Miranda Wallace and Serena Hufstetler of Boston, Santos Hernandez, Jonathon Simmons, Mae Crimley, Carrie Collier, Takiah Hayward and Michael Brown of Cairo, Nathan Cramer of Camilla, Crystal Tronnes of Chula, Abigail Elrod of Doerun, Christa Stokes of Fitzgerald, William Swilley of Hartsfield, Michael Oglesby of Hephzibah, Payton Bryan of Iron City, Joshua Bessinger of Leesburg, Andrew Deese of Marianna, Tonya Tillman, Kyle Galliani, Ray Lawton, Thomas Linton, Heather Shiflett, RayAnne Casteel, Brian Meadows, Charles Mercer, Sarah Gay, Keiania Shepherd, Brooke Davis, and Karley Walden of Moultrie, Elizabeth Evarts and Katelyn Williams of Newton, Abbey Jackson of Ochlocknee, Austin Slocumb of Pelham, Grace Hardin of Poulan, Marissia Lane of Quitman, Shanna Entrekin of Sumner, Amanda Miss, Jessica Fowler and Tyler Lasseter of Sycamore, Misty Helms, George Hadley, Angelia Edwards, Cameron Brinson, Jessica Gomez, Jamie Short, Ana Rodriguez, Westley Phillips, Robert Suggett, James Marcinski and Carson Wilkinson of Thomasville, Nathan Jackson, Chris Luke, Kelly Halstead, Tonya Harp, Aubrey Hill, Anna Douglas, Sarah Leverett, Kowavie Toney, Cameron Mathis, Brittney Taylor and Devin Wimberley of Tifton, Charles McWilliams of Ty Ty, Terri Alexander Priscilla Zanoni and John Fincannon of Whigham.

To qualify for Dean’s List students must have completed between 9 and 11 semester credit hours and have earned an A in all coursework attempted.

The students who received Dean’s List designation are: Emily Steverson of Alapaha, Alexis Crawford of Albany, Rebekah Hughes of Ashburn, Dakota Stevens, Isabella Holley and Taralyn Crozier of Baconton, Danielle Charping, Chasity Holley, Dillon Casteel, Eason Rich, Misael Rodriguez and Ethan Rich of Bainbridge, Angela Clark, Summer Boston and Alanah Woodell of Cairo, Geri Siddell of Coolidge, Phillip Causey and Maya Smith of Doerun, Heavyn Miller of Donalsonville, Brittany Thompson of Fitzgerald, Ashley Harden of Iron City, Lauren VanNederynen of Lake Park, Madison Chandler of Leesburg, Shelby Braswell and Olivia Walker of Lenox, Lorraine West, Karalee Holton, Emily Harrell, Brooke West and Ivy Tran of Meigs, Blanca Futch, Paleta Singletary, Derrious Williams, Melvin Nelson, Tyler Boyd, Chassity Brown, Shanique Daniels, Toni Dean, Anna Meadows, Tiffany Sutz, Yenika Vega Leyva, Heather Gay, Elli Whidby, Joylinn Del Angel, Tiffany Moreno Smith, Taylor Dabdoub, Abigale White, Robert Gerdes, Nicholas Vines, Kaitlyn Smith, Lynnete Zarinana-Ortega, Meghan Anderson and Maria Gonzalez Simmons of Moultrie, Brooke Young and Mason Sellars of Nashville, Hunter Barnes and, Alexius Holton of Norman Park, Alexandria Bennett of Omega, Meghan Smith of Pavo, Rachael Benefield of Pearson, Haley Jones of Pelham, Jensen Green of Quitman, Brianna Roberts of Sparks, Kourtney Barfield of Sylvester, Kristi Reid, Kristin Revell, Ashley Fox, Benjamin Castillo, Elizabeth Barrow, Erica Moore, Roberta Barfield and Makayla Barnes of Thomasville, Anayali Rangel, Arturo Vicente, Rodrique Taylor, Allison Smith, Brittany Chapman, Patricia Sanderson, Julia Gil, Allyson Gaskins, Aaliyah Brantley, Agustin Olguin, Jaime Gomez Rodriguez, Sidney Lawson, Elizabeth Barber and Gabriel Langston of Tifton, James Webb, Kole Gray and Charles Cottle of TyTy, Henry Brewer of Valdosta and Clayton Davis of Whigham.