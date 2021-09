Inter Milan started the 2021-22 Serie A season with a 4-0 home win over Genoa CFC and Simone Inzaghi's men will now travel to face Hellas Verona on Friday looking two make it two wins from as many fixtures. The hosts were beaten 3-2 by US Sassuolo on opening day and Eusebio Di Francesco is still getting to grips with his new squad after being appointed as new coach this summer and Inter's surprisingly good start could make this a mismatch.