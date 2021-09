EW kicks off awards season with an early look at potential contenders for the 2022 Oscars, from House of Gucci and Spencer to Dune and Bruised. As swift as a shake of Glenn Close's butt, the 2022 Oscars are bouncing into view, and EW has an early look at potential contenders to look out for in the months ahead. Before this year's likely nominees roll out to the superstar trio of international fall festivals in Venice, Toronto, and Telluride — a.k.a. the Father, Son, and House of Gucci of the awards circuit — check out our updating list of Oscar predictions and players that stand to break out over the weeks ahead.