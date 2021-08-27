Space Travel Is Taking Off, But Companies Also Want To Sell Things From Outer Space

Who owns the moon? Space travel is getting easier and cheaper and now companies and NASA are trying to establish a market for things from outer space. Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.