Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Space Travel Is Taking Off, But Companies Also Want To Sell Things From Outer Space

By Stacey Vanek Smith
boisestatepublicradio.org
 9 days ago

Who owns the moon? Space travel is getting easier and cheaper and now companies and NASA are trying to establish a market for things from outer space. Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Interstellar Space#Smuggling#Npr#North Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & Defenseadafruit.com

China Planning to Build a Miles-Wide Spacecraft

Oddly, many spaceships in science fiction look like they’re meant to be aerodynamic, even when they never make it anywhere near the atmosphere of a planet. Ships like the Nostromo are relatively few and far between. China’s got a plan cooking to make a miles-long modular spaceship. Here hoping it flies through space with endearing asymmetric elegance. Here’s more from MOTHERBOARD:
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

SpaceX’s Dragon Cupola window dome looks utterly mind-blowing

SpaceX promised a breathtaking view of Earth from its new Crew Dragon, and astronauts from the upcoming Inspiration4 mission have revealed just how that super-exclusive window on the world will look. Set to be the first all-civilian mission to orbit, Inspiration4 will be groundbreaking in a number of ways, though it’s the high-tech porthole SpaceX has designed which could be the most exciting feature.
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

Russia to shoot first movie in outer space

MEXICO CITY.- The Russian Cosmonaut Preparation Center revealed that the film “The Challenge” will be the first to be filmed in outer space, everything will take place next October. This became known after the Russian medical commission authorized director Kim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild to be “fit for space...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China May Use Existing Rocket to Speed Up Moon Landing

Space probe of Tianwen-1 Mission launched on Long March 5 rocket. China News Service/Wikimedia Commons. China's space ambitions are not classified information. Just a few weeks ago, we reported how the country wants to build 'Megaships' in space that will stretch for miles when combined. While that might be a distant dream, for now, the country seems to be planning on accelerating its Moon Landing mission by using repurposing its Long March 5 rocket, a Hong Kong-based news site reported recently.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Axios

Private companies are changing who gets to go to space

Axios' "How it Happened: The Next Astronauts" podcast follows the first all-civilian space crew as they prepare for their historic mission. Private missions to orbit like the all-civilian Inspiration4 launching later this month are opening access to space to people who historically haven't gone there. Why it matters: Fewer than...
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

Rocket Lab boosts its space systems division in quest to become an ‘end-to-end space company’

The facility will manufacture reaction wheels, critical attitude and stability control systems on satellites. Rocket Lab says the facility, which will be operational in the fourth quarter of this year, will be capable of producing up to 2,000 reaction wheels annually. Given that spacecraft generally have between three and four reaction wheels, it’s safe to assume that Rocket Lab customers likely have around 500 individual satellites ready in the pipeline to accept these components. “These are large volumes of supply across multiple constellations,” Rocket Lab CEO Beck said in a recent interview with TechCrunch.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Space Companies Feel Supply Chain Pinch

Long-feared problems in the aerospace and defense supplier base due to the pandemic are suddenly surging, industry executives say, with visible setbacks emerging in space launches and satellite manufacturing. Under the surface, large defense companies are fretting about the long-term effects of... Space Companies Feel Supply Chain Pinch is part...
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Does outer space end, or does it go on forever?

What is beyond outer space? – Siah, age 11, Fremont, California. Right above you is the sky – or as scientists would call it, the atmosphere. It extends about 20 miles (32 km) above the Earth. Floating around the atmosphere is a mixture of molecules – tiny bits of air so small you take in billions of them every time you breathe.
Aerospace & DefensePhysics World

Planning for space travel

Taken from the August 2021 issue of Physics World where it first appeared under the headline "Astronaut boot camp". Members of the Institute of Physics can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. Laura Hiscott reviews The Spacefarer’s Handbook by Bergita and Urs Ganse. For much of the...
Entertainmentvrscout.com

‘Space Explorers’: First Look At VR Footage Of Outer Space

The Emmy-nominated VR series breaks new ground with the first-ever 3D, 360-degree footage shot outside the ISS. Felix & Paul, the Emmy Award-winning studio behind critically acclaimed immersive experiences such as Traveling While Black and Gymnasia, announced some exciting news today regarding its Primetime Emmy-nominated VR series Space Explorers. Using an “Outer Space Camera” attached to a “Space Crane,” the company has captured what they describe as the first-ever 3D, 360-degree footage shot outside the International Space Station.
Aerospace & DefenseMIT Technology Review

“Rocket Woman”: from space shuttle engineer to space historian

Linda (Getch) Dawson ’71 grew up during the height of the space race between the US and the USSR. She recalls driving with her family to an observatory to hear the beeping of the Soviet satellite Sputnik as it passed overhead. “It’s funny how your path takes different turns, but I always came back to that first love: aerospace,” she says. Dawson’s path took her from MIT to NASA, then into a second career as a teacher and a writer, earning her the nickname “Rocket Woman” from colleagues and journalists.
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

New NASA technology rockets robots into deep-space travel

The space program has rolled out a cutting edge, artificial intelligence program — reminiscent of “Iron Man’s” J.A.R.V.I.S. interface — and it just might save a deep-space expedition in peril. Meet ISAAC, short for Integrated System for Autonomous and Adaptive Caretaking, a machine-learning software program that connects space-age robots to...
Aerospace & Defenseharkeraquila.com

Space travel enters the final frontier

A white parachute billows above the camera as it hurtles to the ground, numbers in a corner of the screen flashing the landing velocity. Below spreads the arid iron oxide surface of Mars, orange dust for miles. In a video from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Perseverance Rover touches down on Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021. Like Apollo 11, Voyager and Curiosity before it, Perseverance was the result of a coordinated government effort to explore space and conduct scientific research.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

Factories in Space? Yeah, That's a Thing Now

Varda Space is teaming up with Rocket Lab to put tiny "factories" in orbit. These 120-kilogram (265-pound) factories will produce high-tech items, which could not be produced on Earth, in zero gravity. Future orbital factories could be the size of the International Space Station -- or bigger. It began with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy