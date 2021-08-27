NFC East Preview: If Dak Prescott Stays Healthy, ‘The Cowboys Are The Team To Beat,’ Says CBS Dallas’ Bill Jones
(CBS DFW) — The NFC East was widely considered the worst division in the NFL last season. The Washington Football Team backed into the title with a 7-9 record, after losing two of their last three games. A scenario where a 6-10 record qualified a team for the playoffs and a Wild Card round home game was on the table for a time. Injuries certainly contributed to the poor showing across the division. The Dallas Cowboys with quarterback Dak Prescott would have been the NFC East’s best team, but a serious ankle injury ended his season in October. The New York Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley to an ACL tear in Week 2, hindering their prospects.sacramento.cbslocal.com
