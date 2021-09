We have previously noted that the overall design philosophy for World of Warcraft patch 9.1.5 appears to be focused on things that players have been asking to receive for quite some time but that Blizzard has heretofore refused to deliver. But today’s new developer update confirms that patch 9.1.5 will be going up on the PTR in a few days, and among the more notable changes are the removal of conduit energy, the ability to freely swap covenants for players at an undisclosed but high level of Renown, and a skip option for steps of the Covenant campaign already completed on other characters.