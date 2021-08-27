Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Live updates: Detroit Lions host Indianapolis Colts in preseason finale

By Benjamin Raven
Posted by 
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions will look to avoid another winless preseason when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Friday night’s exhibition finale at Ford Field. This post will update with drive summaries, analysis, injury updates, photos and more throughout the game. Hit the refresh button to keep up and make sure to follow MLive’s Detroit Lions reporters on Twitter -- @BenjaminSRaven and @kmeinke. Also, head over to MLive’s Facebook account after the game for an immediate breakdown.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Detroit#The Detroit Lions#Benjaminsraven#The Buffalo Bills#The Carolina Panthers#The Indianapolis Star#Ford Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears take a flier on former first-round wide receiver

In search of better depth at the position, the Chicago Bears have taken a flier on a former-first round pick wide receiver. The quarterback situation has taken most of the headlines for the Chicago Bears this preseason, but they’ve added a new potential weapon for whoever starts under center. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, per agent Drew Rosenhaus, the Bears have signed wide receiver Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions lose quarterback to injury during loss to Colts

On Friday night, the Detroit Lions played their final preseason game as they fell to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-17. But the Lions lost more than just the game as quarterback Tim Boyle injured the thumb on his throwing hand during the opening drive against the Colts. The play happened when Boyle appeared to hit his throwing hand on the helmet of Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

3 quarterbacks that could surprise in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season

Throughout the offseason, we’ve seen an endless number of headlines pertaining to the quarterback position around the NFL. Some quarterbacks changed teams via trade, in free agency, or there are rookie quarterbacks that want to leave a lasting impression to kick off the season. Getting off to a positive start to begin the season can create momentum for the rest of the season for each quarterback.
NFLYardbarker

Detroit Lions' Preseason Snap Counts: Depth Chart Hints Given

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tim Boyle did not do himself any favors with his play, as the leading candidate to be the Lions backup did not lead many long drives. David Blough outsnapped Boyle because he actually...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The reason Matthew Stafford will win NFL MVP over Patrick Mahomes, per David Carr

Matthew Stafford has yet to play a single second for the Los Angeles Rams but some people are already expecting him to have a huge campaign in the upcoming NFL season. After a string of empty stints with the Detroit Lions, Stafford will have a much-needed change of scenery in the City of Angels. This could be the major factor why the veteran signal-caller will have a breakout year for the Rams. In fact, NFL Network analyst David Carr even picked him to be this year’s MVP, choosing him over early favorite Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Preseason Overreactions: The future of the Detroit Lions is here, but it’s not who you think

Who’s ready for some more overreactions? It’s everyone’s favorite part of the preseason. The Detroit Lions had their second preseason game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh Saturday night and. boy, was it ugly. The Lions showed that they have a long way to go in most areas in their 26-20 loss. But there were a few guys that showed up big yet again. These few guys have continued to show up during the preseason, and it’s been a pleasure to see the future of the Lions do that.
NFLchatsports.com

Detroit Lions backup QB Tim Boyle suffers injury to throwing hand in preseason finale

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle suffered an injury on Friday night just two possessions into the game. Boyle took a big hit on the first possession of the game, and although he finished that drive and the next, David Blough took over on the third offensive series of the night. Boyle went to the locker room with a trainer and returned with a brace on his right (throwing) hand.
NFLabc17news.com

Lions will use closing preseason game to finalize roster

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Lions coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes will be using the team’s final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Friday night to make their last decisions on the regular-season roster. Campbell, in his first year as Lions head coach, believes most of the roster has been set for the season, but there are still about a dozen jobs still up for grabs before Tuesday’s deadline to cut the roster down to 53 players for the season.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Super Bowl Bets For 2021 NFL Season: ‘Expert’ Predictions For Champion

The NFL has received plenty of credit for its parity in the last two decades, aided in part by phrases like, “Any given Sunday.” The odds, however, tell a different story. The gap between football haves and have-nots seems to be growing, and the pool of legitimate Super Bowl contenders seems to be shrinking.
NFLDetroit News

Backup QBs front and center as Lions bow to Colts in preseason finale

Detroit — In a battle of backups, the Indianapolis Colts rallied past the Detroit Lions in the third and final preseason game for both teams Friday night at Ford Field, 27-17. The Lions jumped out to a 14-6 lead late in the first half, before conceding a field goal ahead...

Comments / 0

Community Policy