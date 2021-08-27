I Am One of the Students Who Got a False Positive at Rice University

I am writing in support of the faculty and staff of Oakland University. I have been a student at Oakland University since Fall 2015. I earned a BSE in Electrical Engineering in December 2017 and am currently a Summer 2021 MS degree candidate in Electrical and Computer Engineering. As a mother of teenagers going back to school, I originally considered it “continuing education”. I was here to get a degree (or two) and didn’t consider that I would make lifelong friends or that the experience would challenge me and make me a better person. What I found was an engineering department faculty that was committed to lifelong learning and a diverse student body where I could learn about different cultures and experiences. The professors expected the best out of me. It became a journey about finding myself and learning what I was capable of.