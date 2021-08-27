Cancel
ISIS-K, explained by an expert

By Jen Kirby
Vox
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States issued a warning this week amid the crush and chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan: Avoid the area because of a possible ISIS terror attack. On Thursday, the threat bore out. The full tragedy of the attack is still unclear, but at least...

The Week

The Taliban is 'embarrassed heavily' by ISIS-K attack, 'overwhelmed,' girding for civil war, terrorism experts say

The terrorist group Islamic State-Khorasan claimed responsibility for the dual suicide blasts outside Kabul's airport Thursday that killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 90 Afghan civilians. ISIS-K and the Taliban, which controls Kabul outside of the airport, are sworn enemies with a long history of battling each other. And Thursday's ISIS-K attack, "with its signature blend of complexity and cruelty," was widely seen "as a reminder to both the Americans and the Taliban that, no matter who was in the presidential palace, Afghanistan would remain contested," The Washington Post reports.
Middle Eastlawfareblog.com

What Is Known About ISIS-K Funding in Afghanistan?

The horrific Aug. 26 complex attack against Afghan civilians and U.S. Marines at the Kabul airport has put international attention on the Islamic State in Khorasan (ISIS-K), a relatively small and obscure offshoot of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS-Core). The attack raised an important question about the group’s capabilities to conduct further attacks against U.S. interests, both in Afghanistan and abroad.
PoliticsSlate

Who Exactly Is ISIS-K?

Last Thursday, an attack at Afghanistan’s Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul killed scores of Afghan civilians and multiple American service members. The Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, immediately claimed credit for the airport attack. The group is an Afghan offshoot of the ISIS organization we’re familiar with—the one that terrorized Iraq and Syria. As the U.S. wraps up its withdrawal and evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, which groups are vying to fill the vacuum? And as we watch the chaos unfold, what kind of outcome should we be hoping for, from afar? To find out, I spoke with Colin Clarke, director of policy and research at the intelligence and security consulting firm the Soufan Group, on Monday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
U.S. Politicsneworleanssun.com

ISIS-K, US security and the future of Afghanistan

Washington DC [US], August 30 (ANI): In the light of the United States exit from Afghanistan, the incidents of the past week in Kabul has once again awakened mighty America to risks posed by the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K). This wake-up call came in the wee hours of its...
Public Safetywfxrtv.com

What is ISIS-K? Terrorism experts on the group behind the deadly Kabul attack and its rivalry with the Taliban

An attack on a crowd gathered outside Kabul’s airport on Aug. 26, 2021, has left at least 60 people dead, including at least a dozen U.S. Marines. ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the coordinated suicide bomb and gun assault, which came just days after President Joe Biden warned that the group – an affiliate of the Islamic State group operating in Afghanistan – was “seeking to target the airport and attack U.S. and allied forces and innocent civilians.”
Militarynews4sanantonio.com

Who is Khorasan or ISIS-K?

The following is an editorial by Armstrong Williams. The Aug. 26 attacks on American forces in Kabul and the recent designation of a "new" terrorist cell in Afghanistan are all propaganda pumped into the U.S. system to sow confusion and focus our attention on a new boogeyman: ISIS-K. Iran's Revolutionary Guard, particularly the Quds Force, led by General Qassim Soleimani until his death, signed a cooperation agreement with the Taliban several years ago.
Middle EastMSNBC

Why ISIS-K poses a unique threat to Afghanistan

Michael Weiss, Senior Editor for Newlines Magazine, joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss ISIS-K, the terror organization responsible for the explosion that killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 170 Afghan civilians. Weiss says their origins as “disaffected members” of the Taliban puts them in a unique – and dangerous – position with those now in control of Afghanistan’s government.Aug. 28, 2021.
Politics13newsnow.com

VERIFY: Who is ISIS-K?

WASHINGTON — As the United States reels from the terrorist attack outside the Kabul Airport, a group has claimed responsibility for it: ISIS-K According to our research, this is a terrorist group the U.S. has known about for several years. The U.S. military has carried out attacks against them. It is also a group the Taliban has fought hundreds of times.
Militarynny360.com

U.S. drone strike kills ISIS-K planner

WASHINGTON — U.S. forces on Friday carried out a strike in Afghanistan against the terrorist organization believed responsible for the devastating bombing that killed at least 88 people near the Kabul airport a day earlier. “U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner,” said Captain...
AfghanistanWashington Post

What is ISIS-K?

A bombing outside the Kabul airport Thursday left more than a hundred people dead, including civilians and U.S. service members. Military reporter Dan Lamothe says the attack was “a nightmare scenario” for the United States, making the mission to evacuate Afghans and U.S. personnel much more difficult. Journalist and Fulbright...
MilitaryWIBC.com

Banks: Explosion That Killed Marines Was Likely ISIS K

KABUL, Afghanistan–Eleven U.S. Marines and one Navy medic were killed, along with as many as 60 Afghans, in two suicide bombings at the airport in Kabul Thursday. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), said he believes the explosion to likely be the work of an offshoot group of ISIS, called ISIS K.

